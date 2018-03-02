A LANDMARK speech by Theresa May setting out the UK’s negotiating position with the European Union has been met with a mixed reaction in Wales.

Speaking on Friday, the prime minister said any arrangement with the EU must allow fair and open competition, establish an independent arbitration mechanism to resolve disputes, and facilitate an ongoing dialogue with Europe. She also said new arrangements around data protection must be developed and links between people maintained.

The prime minister reiterated that the UK will leave the single market and the customs union, as well as the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and said work was being carried out to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

Although she vowed she would not walk away from talks, Mrs May repeated her mantra that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

But first minister Carwyn Jones criticised the speech, saying it consisted of “vague aspirations and scant detail”

Writing on Twitter, he said: “We all want frictionless trade, but the prime minister has failed to spell out how she intends to achieve this outside a customs union.

“The promise of new trade deals will simply not replace the benefits of access to the single market and the thousands of jobs dependent on this. This is the hard fact the prime minister must accept.”

And Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said the speech “raised more questions than it answered”. Accusing Mrs May of “sowing division when we need unity and uncertainty when we need stability”, she said: “If the prime minister wants to stay in so many EU institutions, why leave the single market which she admitted will put barriers in place over trade?"

She added: "It is clear that the prime minister is intent on tearing up diplomatic ties with UK countries and tearing up economic ties with EU nations.”

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies praised the prime minister, saying she was “clear and resolute in her pledge to deliver the change Wales and the UK voted for”.

“Her speech sets out an ambitious vision for our future economic partnership with the EU, one which allows us to take back control of our money, borders and laws, while ensuring a strong and enduring mutual prosperity for our citizens,” he said.

“We urge politicians of all stripes to get behind the prime minister and her team as this next critical phase in the negotiations gets underway. It is the shared interest of the UK and the EU that these talks are a success.”