TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has thanked family and friends for their support after presenting £1,300 to the NSPCC in memory of his mum.

Pam Symonds, who died of cancer aged 70 on New Year’s Day, asked for donations to the NSPCC in lieu of flowers at her funeral service that took place at St. Peter’s Church, Blaenavon, and Varteg Road Cemetery.

On February 26, the MP presented the funds raised to NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless in Parliament.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Mam’s kindness, generosity of spirit, and care for others shaped me as a politician and gave me a great determination to secure change that would make a difference for people.

“She would help anyone, and that ability to see the good in everyone was not only a wonderful way to live her own life, it also inspired me.

“She would have been so proud of the amount of money raised for the NSPCC, which is such a meaningful legacy from her funeral.”

Mrs Symonds was born at Tredegar Hospital and was brought up in Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon. She went to St Peter’s Church School in Blaenavon and the Convent School in Pontypool - now St Alban’s Roman Catholic School - and worked in admin roles at Brookfield and Fairwater Primary Schools and as a purchasing assistant at Doncasters in Blaenavon.

As previously reported, Torfaen’s MP added his mum adored her grandchildren Matilda, Florence and William “which brought her such joy” and thanked the carers and nurses who helped her in her final days.

He also credited her “passionate belief” that all children deserved the chance to be brought up in a loving environment - a belief that led to her support for the NSPCC.

CEO of NSPCC, Peter Wanless, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Nick Thomas-Symonds for collecting and handing over these very generous donations in memory of his mother Pam.”

Mr Thomas -Symonds added: “My father Jeff, my wife Rebecca, and I, are very grateful to all who sent cards and messages of condolence, attended mam’s funeral, and made such generous donations. In such difficult times, the support of others has given us great comfort.”