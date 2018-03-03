SCHOOLS across Wales are to be handed a share of £14 million to pay for repairs to toilets, plumbing and other small-scale works.

The Welsh Government fund, part of its 21st Century Schools and Education programme, will be handed to local authorities to be dished out to schools for essential maintenance work.

It is intended to be used for work such as boiler repairs, plumbing, caretaker costs, painting and decorating and replacing flooring.

Announcing the fund, education secretary Kirsty Williams said: “I hear it often enough, from teachers and headteachers across the country, that time and funding is too often taken up by school maintenance issues, as opposed to supporting learners.

“That’s why today I am making available an additional £14 million, which is to be allocated directly to schools.

“This will address small scale maintenance costs, alleviating pressures on school budgets.

"Every single school across Wales will benefit from this money and it will go directly to the front line.

“I hope local authorities are now able to transfer this money across to schools as quickly as possible so that essential work can begin.”