A NEWPORT MP has called for a dedicated road crash investigation branch to be set up to allow for more understanding of how deaths and injuries on the roads can be prevented.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Newport East’s Jessica Morden paid tribute to Julian and Gill Smith, whose daughter Rhiannon, 21, died six days after she was involved in a crash near her home in Llandevaud in March last year.

Mr and Mrs Smith have since campaigned for more work to cut the number of deaths and injuries on the roads.

Addressing transport secretary Jesse Norman, Labour MP Ms Morden said: “(I) ask that the minister looks seriously at calls by campaign groups such as Brake to establish a UK road collision investigation branch, so that we can have more crash data and evidence to prevent deaths and injuries on our roads.”

Mr Normal replied: “That is a tragic incident for the family concerned, and one’s heart goes out to them.”

He added: “We continue to look closely at the possibility of setting up such a national body.”

The Conservative minister also said the government had commissioned a study to understand the relationship between tyre degradation, time, and road safety.