MONMOUTHSHIRE council teams braved the snow yesterday to work across the county paying visits those in need.

The council’s community meals team was just one the teams who kept going despite the cold and were aided by a new recruit - council leader Peter Fox.

Cllr Fox helped the team by driving his 4x4 in heavy snow around Usk, Abergavenny and surrounding areas to deliver hot food.

He said: “I’ve had an amazing day experiencing the wonderful, essential work of our community meals teams. It’s amazing what a difference a smiley face and warm meal can make to someone’s day; it’s been a real pleasure to help.



"The snow is still quite thick in places out there so we advise people not to travel unless necessary. Keep warm, make a hot chocolate, enjoy some time at home and please keep an eye on your neighbours.”

Monmouthshire’s care at home teams also continued to make visits on foot or with support from 4x4 vehicles and drivers to cover priority calls.

All those who didn’t receive a visit have been telephoned to ensure they are safe and well. Contingency plans are ongoing for the next few days.

Residential services are now running as normal with managers continuing to ensure staffing is maintained.

Councillor Penny Jones, cabinet member with responsibility for social care and health said: “I’ve been very impressed by Monmouthshire’s community spirit in severe weather with lots of people volunteering to help with transport.



"I’d also urge people to check on elderly and vulnerable neighbours to see whether they’re keeping warm and have everything they need while temperatures remain low and it’s difficult to get out and about.”

The council’s gritting teams have been working to clear main routes, however highways officers have stressed that people should only travel if their journeys are necessary.

Councillor Bryan Jones, cabinet member for county operations said: “We’re in the midst of severe conditions so do not drive unless you absolutely have to and leave the roads clear for the emergency services and essential workers.”

Gritting teams are out on patrol and plan to work 24 hour shifts until Monday afternoon.

Gritting lorries and ploughs are operating on the roads assisted by 24 agricultural contractors with blades, blowers and tractors as well as colleagues from the council’s grounds and waste and recycling teams.