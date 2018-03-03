TIME is running out to nominate your mum in our competition.

Once again we are looking for Gwent’s Best Mum and we have already received some amazing entries.

Debbie Williams from Abertillery nominated her mum Tracey Edwards from Abersychan because she has been someone who is always there for her.

Ms Williams said: "She's just the most beautiful person inside and out and I'm extremely proud of her in every single way.

"No matter what she's going through she always has a smile on her face and puts other people before herself. She's not only an amazing woman but an amazing mother and inspires me every single day."

Her mum is one of those in the running to be named Gwent’s Best Mum.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.

If you think your mum is the best in Gwent then you have until 5pm on Sunday, March 4 to enter the competition.

A small team of Argus editorial staff will then pick a winner.

To enter, e-mail your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.