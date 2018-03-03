TWO firefighters have set themselves the gruelling challenge of running a 10k race in full kit and wearing a breathing apparatus.

Jacob Soper, 20, from Allt-yr-Yn and Owen Cousins, 21, from Usk will be running the ABP Newport Wales 10K on April 29 wearing full firefighter gear including an oxygen tank and mask.

Mr Soper, who is a full-time firefighter at the Malpas Fire Station, said they hope to raise £1,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

He said: “We usually do Parkrun and wanted to do a longer distance. This will be our first 10k.

“We wanted to do something good to raise money for charity so we decided to do it with a full kit and give ourselves a challenge.”

The pair have been training with and without their gear, and although the snow did affect some of their training they have been running at the gym instead.

Mr Soper added: “We have been doing solo training, I have been running around Newport and Owen in Usk, but we have also been doing conditioning training the drill yard at Usk Fire Station in full kit.

“It is a challenge and one of the big issues is that the uniform is designed to keep heat out and keep heat in. It will be tough with the added weight and the fact the body can’t release heat so we will have to stay hydrated and plan to have water bottles in our pockets.”

Mr Soper has been a firefighter since September, while Mr Cousins is a part-time firefighter based at Usk Fire Station.

“People are very proud,” Mr Soper said. “I get a lot of comments saying ‘Rather you than me’.

“Family and friends have also been assisting in fundraising and helping us reach our target.”

The pair have set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/10knewport and will also be collecting money while they run.