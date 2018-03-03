WITH Gwent receiving the most snow in many years, lots of people have taken the opportunity to go sledging, snowboarding and even skiing.

However, Argus reader Daniel Griffiths decided to spend his time creating detailed animal sculptures out of snow.

Daniel, of Liswerry, Newport, said: "The lion took me an hour to sculpt the lion and two hours for the gorilla.

"I first made an animal sculpture last time we had snow in 2013. I was making a snowman and thought I wonder if I could make a animal like they do with the sand. So I tried it and it came out ok.

"I have been waiting for the snow to come back to make some more. I really enjoy it and will be going out shortly to add to the snow zoo. I loved art in school and this gives me the chance to express my artistic flare.

"It’s great fun and it’s great when people come and take photos of their kids with the animals," the 29-year-old added.

What snow creations have you made? Send in your pictures to us at newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, where you are from, what you built and why.