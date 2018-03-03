OUR very first Cat of the Week is Aslam.

Currently Aslam is in the care of Gwent's Cats Protection but is in need of a forever home. He is 11-months-old and came in from a multi cat household with two others cats, a female cat and her older kitten.

He came into care because their owner was moving due to work and her new landlord wouldn't allow her pets. Sadly this is a very common reason for cats being taken into care.

Aslam was a much loved pet who was very responsibly neutered and micro-chipped by his owner and now after coming to Cats Protection, he has also been vaccinated. He is a friendly, loving cat and very playful, so he will enjoy lots of fun times in his new home and can go to a home with other cats and older children.

Aslam has not lived with children or dogs in the past, which is why we are asking for a home with older children only. Having had access to an outdoor life previously, he will require a home with a garden. If you can you offer this lovely boy a forever home, please contact Cats Protection - who would love to hear from you.

You can get in contact by calling 0345 371 2747, via email at gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com or visit their website cats.org.uk/gwent-branch