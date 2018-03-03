A GWENT family decided to get creative in the snow after one of their daughter's was upset at missing World Book Day.

Tammy Bouse and her daughter's Payton, eight, and Autumn, four, built their very own hobbit and Hogwarts style ice house after Payton missed out on being a Harry Potter character for World Book Day after her school was closed because of the weather conditions.

Mrs Bouse, 34, said Payton, who goes to Ebbw Fawr Primary School, has always been an avid reader and has just started her first Harry Potter book so was excited to get dressed up for school.

"World book day was the inspiration, as Payton's class were meant to be dressing us as their favourite characters from their favourite books," Mrs Bouse said.

"The mega snow drifts in the South Wales valley's presented a perfect opportunity to create an igloo shaped house which later turned into our hobbit house.



"Payton was ecstatic, overwhelmed and over the moon and obviously couldn't wait to climb inside, it was a bit of a challenge with the blizzard conditions."

The ice house is around three foot wide and tall and Mrs Bouse said Payton and her sister Autumn have been enjoying playing in it, despite the cold weather.

"They both enjoyed playing a few card games together in there while my husband and I kept an eye on them," said Mrs Bouse.