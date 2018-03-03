WITH snow bringing much of Gwent to a halt over the past few days, many carers and health staff have been finding it difficult to make it into work.

Despite this, many businesses and individuals have lent a helping hand by offering their time and vehicles, checking on elderly people and clearing residential streets.

With many roads still remaining impassable for normal vehicles, the South Wales Argus has deployed its 4x4 to help staff facing travel troubles.

The vehicle will be available from 1pm today and while currently based in Newport – it is available for calls across Gwent.

The 4x4 can only respond to calls relating to carers, hospital staff and ambulance services.

To get in touch with our driver, call: 07729533546