RSPCA Cymru answered almost 300 calls in 2017 about animals harmed by rubbish, according to new figures.

In total, the charity recieved 278 calls from Wales over the year about animals impacted by litter and discarded objects - incidences the RSPCA say are "entirely avoidable".



Litter-related incidents across 2017 included three gulls who had to be put to sleep after being found trapped in fishing litter.



More recently, earlier this year on February 6, a duck had to be put to sleep after being found with a plastic ring stuck around his head and beak.

The charity are now calling on the public to be more responsible with their litter.



Across England and Wales, in 2017, the RSPCA answered a call approximately every two hours concerning a litter-related incident.

In total, 5,081 calls were received during the previous calendar year.

The RSPCA has highlighted how most cases of litter impacting animals can be prevented if rubbish is disposed of properly and responsibly, ideally by recycling wherever possible.



RSPCA Cymru's new figures are revealed as Keep Wales Tidy's ‘Spring Clean Cymru’ gets underway; an annual event designed to bring people across the country together to clear up the litter in our towns, villages, countryside and beaches.



Adam Grogan, RSPCA head of wildlife, said: “It’s shocking how many litter-related incidents we see, particularly as these kinds of animal injuries and deaths are entirely avoidable.



“It is good that there’s a global spotlight on how we use and dispose of plastic and other litter so that people understand how their rubbish is affecting animals and the environment.



“Every month our officers, wildlife centres and hospitals deal with hundreds of cases where pets or wildlife have become caught up in - and even died - from carelessly discarded items.

“An animal’s life could be saved if members of the public picked up and safely recycled or binned any litter they saw.”



Lesley Jones, chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Litter remains a real and persistent problem for many communities; but it doesn’t have to be this way – all litter is avoidable.”

“It’s important to recognise that we all have a part to play in looking after our environment. That’s why we want to inspire the people of Wales to get outdoors for Spring Clean Cymru, be proud and help care for where they live.

"Together we can make a positive and lasting difference.”

