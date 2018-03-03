SEVERE weather over the past few days led to a surge in demand for food and supplies as people prepared for the snow.

Due to traffic issues disrupting deliveries, some Gwent supermarkets remaining open have seen products flying off the shelves such as bread and milk.

Tesco Extra Superstore in Harlech Retail Park has reopened today but has no bread and milk, with shelves left bare.

Not a loaf in sight at Tesco Extra in Harlech Retail Park

Morrisons in Newport is still open but has had trouble with deliveries.

It is baking bread within the store but due to the time it takes to prepare, it is selling out quite quickly.

A staff member confirmed they have enough general stock to last for a couple of hours with everything available currently on shelves.

The only bread available from Pill Asda is from the bakery with Pride in Pill member, Paul Murphy, popping to the supermarket earlier today.

He added there is still milk available in the store.

Queues for bread in Morrisons Rogerstone

One Twitter user also described the surge for demand at Pontypool Tesco as "mayhem" but credited staff for their help.

@Tesco Your Pontypool store today, absolutely mayhem. But I want to say the staff that were there were courteous, polite and trying to help everyone. Difficult conditions and Well Done to Tesco Pontypool 👍 pic.twitter.com/Sx8scWDthD — Sarah Harding (@Sassy1966) March 3, 2018

Tesco Extra near Risca is currently open but due to disrupted deliveries they also have limited stock.

PHOTOS- Empty shelves at Cwmbran Asda as shoppers prepare for the snow https://t.co/BR7Rlhr0XH pic.twitter.com/m8dnvDCYCa — Ben Black (@BenBlack) February 28, 2018

Before making any journey, it is advised to ring your supermarket to check if they are open and/or have the items you are looking for.