A 71-YEAR-OLD carer has been praised by her staff for going "above and beyond" for her patients.

Dorothy Rice, of Abertillery, worked as a carer for Blaenau Gwent council for 20 years before retiring at the age of 65.

However, according to Mrs Rice, she became bored and began working for Q Care, where she has worked for the past four years.

Mrs Rice said she spent most of Friday travelling on foot in the snow to help patients in her area who are bed bound or in need of medication.

She said: "It has been treacherous round here and the valleys because it's all hills.

"I've been doing a few miles. We did about ten or twelve yesterday.

"I love my job, I really do. I don't get tired. I'm one of those people who doesn't need much sleep.

"I'm really proud of myself with what I have done over the past couple of days. I'm not afraid of snow and would have driven but my husband said no so a 4x4 has picked me up."

Mrs Rice's manager Lucy Morgan said that the 71-year-old goes "above and beyond" to help the service users in Q Care.

Mrs Morgan said: "She's a fantastic person. Service users absolutely love her and they always say they want Dot.

"The jobs our carers have done in these past few days has been phenomenal."

One of Mrs Rice's colleagues, Hannah Ellise, who is a co-ordinator at Q Care added: "Dot is the most caring person I know she is dedicated and fun to work with other carers jump at the chance to work with her.



"She always has a pocket full of sweets to share with her service users and colleagues to share.



"She loves attending her local bingo on a Thursday at the Bridgend Inn in Cwmtillery.



"As well as working with us and making sure all her service users are cared for every day, Dot also has a disabled son at home that she cares for.



"She is a true inspiration to us all at Q Care and we are very proud of the efforts and dedication she gives."

Q Care are also appealing for people with 4x4s to help take staff to their service users.

