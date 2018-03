A VILLAGE in Blaenau Gwent that was snowed in following severe snowfall was given a lifeline after a JCB cleared a two-mile stretch of road.

Trefil, near Tredegar, had been completely cut off with towering drifts stretching from the Heads of the Valleys Road to the village.

Earlier today, a JCB worked to clear a path for the villagers who have been helping clear snow outside homes and making sure everyone has supplies.