A MINISTER and her neighbour had a unique reaction to being snowed in after taking a leap of faith from a second storey window.

A video on social media shows Rev Sue Phillips, of Elim Baptist Church in Pontllanfraith and her neighbour Andrew Bullen leaping into huge drifts of snow in Lilian Road, Blackwood.

As the snow built outside their homes, neighbours were “laughing at the pair” and encouraged them to take the leap, Rev Phillips said.

Although Rev Phillips is afraid of heights, she described it as “great fun” and “just like jumping into a sponge”.

The minister also credited the community for clearing the street of snow and added she jumped because the amount of snowfall is likely to "never happen again".