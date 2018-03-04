A GROUP of Royal Marines came to the rescue of a lorry stuck in the snow at Magor Services.

Video footage shows around 20 marines pushing the heavy load up the road to where it was able to be successfully driven away.

Owens Group paid tribute to the marines who helped get their truck back on the road.

Emyr Owen, operations manager, said: "This video is testament the massive respect our armed forces deserve. It’s time like this people do come together and support each other as one.

"Without the Royal Marines @ Magor Services yesterday, this driver would have faced many more hours stranded.

"They did an awesome job in getting us back moving.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in getting us back on wheels – allowing us to help keep the shelves stocked."

Video courtesy of Owens Group.