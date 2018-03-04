A FUNDRAISING appeal to help a two-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer has raised more than £30,000.

Jacob Jones, who has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, is currently undergoing his ninth treatment of chemotherapy.

Friends and the wider community have rallied in support of an appeal to raise £250,000 so that Jacob can receive specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

As of yesterday, £31,444 has been raised on the online JustGiving page with donations from 710 people.

Jacob’s mother, Emma Williams, thanked everyone who has supported the appeal.

Ms Williams, from Ebbw Vale, said Jacob is due to undergo a scan on March 22 which will help determine when an operation takes place.

She wished to thank the nurses at University Hospital of Wales, where Jacob is being cared for.

“They have been absolutely amazing,” said Ms Williams.

“I have nothing but admiration for the nurses, they have been outstanding.”

The 28-year-old said her son has been unable to go out in the snow as he continues to undergo chemotherapy.

She added: “He is bed bound. He has seen the snow out of the window but it is not very nice for a two-year-old not to be able to get out there.”

As the Argus previously reported, doctors told the family Jacob has a 34 per cent chance of survival if he continues his current treatment.

Children with high risk neuroblastoma - the same condition which Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery suffered from - have a 50 to 60 per cent chance of relapsing.

After relapsing, the chances of surviving the condition are significantly reduced.

The specialist treatment - known as difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) - is aimed at preventing a relapse.

As well as money raised on the JustGiving page, friends and family of Jacob have also held several fundraising events for the appeal.

Abergavenny Round Table donated £500 worth of ribbons to make car bows which have raised hundreds of pounds.

A fundraising night at Abergavenny Labour Club, including a raffle, disco and stalls, raised around £4,200.

Further events are being planned to support the appeal, including a meal at The Kings Head hotel in Abergavenny on Sunday, March 11, from 6pm.

Contact the hotel for more information.