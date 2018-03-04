WHILE snow stopped play for many planned events over the weekend, one Newport sports club went the other way and organised an impromptu family fun day.

More than 100 people braved the weather to enjoy a snowy barbecue, junior and senior toboggan races and a snowman making competition at the event at Allt-Yr-Yn Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday.

Club treasurer Fran Hollister said the event came about when committee members, enjoying a snow day, thought it would be a great idea to have a family snow day at the Allt-Yr-Yn Road club.

"On Friday afternoon all the kids were off school and a couple of our committee members who have families put a thing on Facebook to see if anyone fancied coming out and having a fun day a club," she said.

"And it just spread from that from word of mouth. It was a very spur of the moment thing."

She added: "Lots of young kids don't do well stuck inside and the club in a fantastic environment. They can't get out onto the road and there's plenty of people to keep and eye on them."

Pink gins and prosecco were on offer alongside gourmet burgers and hot dogs cooked outside on the club house barbecue by Murray James.

Winner of the junior toboggan race winner was Ava Dawkins, five, while Sam Narduzzo came out on top in the senior race, with both going the furthest distance.

The winning snowman making team were Evie Langley, Sam, Lewis, Joe and Carys Salter and Caitlin Tinsley.

For more information on the club or membership enquiries email philfranholly@gmail.com