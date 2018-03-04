AS SNOW closed down much of Gwent, people across the community went the extra mile to help out those in need.

From NHS staff to the emergency services and armed forces, the snow in Gwent brought out the best in community spirit as residents took the time to look out for their neighbours.

Scores of doctors, nurses and other staff trudged miles through the snow to make sure surgeries, clinics and hospital departments were manned.

Many doctors and members of other healthcare professions slept overnight at their places of work, so as to be ready to open on time for patients.

Some Talygarn staff were also among seemingly scores of NHS workers who donned wellies and walking boots and completed lengthy journeys to work on foot.

One was Dr Rowena Christmas, a GP in Trellech, who walked four snowy Monmouthshire miles to work.

She spent half an hour clearing drifted snow from the entrance to the village practice, and by lunchtime had also completed a four-mile round trip to see a patient.

A 71-year-old carer was praised by her staff for going “above and beyond” for her patients.

Despite the treacherous conditions, Dorothy Rice, of Abertillery, spent most of Friday travelling on foot in the snow to help patients in her area who are bed bound or in need of medication.

Mrs Rice’s manager Lucy Morgan said that the 71-year-old goes “above and beyond” to help the service users in Q Care, where she works.

Mrs Morgan said: “The jobs our carers have done in these past few days has been phenomenal.”

Praise was also on hand for Torfaen district nurses who were out walking in sub-zero weather conditions.

Nicola Pearce and Rachel Williams were out offering help and support in Blaenavon as they battled snow drifts up to their waists. The nurses posted live videos on Facebook of their efforts and received scores of comments praising their dedication.

Meanwhile at Magor Services, a group of Royal Marines came to the rescue of a lorry stuck in the snow.

Video footage shows around 20 marines pushing the heavy load up the road to where it was able to be successfully driven away.

Owens Group paid tribute to the marines who helped get their truck back on the road.

Emyr Owen, operations manager, said: “This video is testament the massive respect our armed forces deserve. It’s time like this people do come together and support each other as one.”

In Blaenau Gwent, the village of Trefil, near Tredegar, was completely cut off with towering drifts stretching from the Heads of the Valleys Road. A JCB worked to clear a path for the villagers who were out helping clear snow and making sure everyone had supplies.

Monmouthshire council teams braved the snow to work across the county paying visits those in need. The council’s community meals team was just one the teams who kept going despite the cold and were aided by a new recruit - council leader Peter Fox.

Cllr Fox helped the team by driving his 4x4 in heavy snow around Usk, Abergavenny and surrounding areas to deliver hot food.

Tom Reynolds, of Leeway Motor Company, and his colleagues were also widely praised after voluntarily driving NHS staff and others to and from their place of work in their 4x4s.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, thanked council workers and the emergency services.

She said: "We worked hard to plan ahead and responded to weather forecasts and implemented contingency plans well in advance of this extraordinary weather event.

"A committed workforce is local government’s most valuable asset, and they have truly done us proud through their efforts especially over the last few days."

Cllr Wilcox added: "There have been some really great stories from across the city of people helping each other during this time."