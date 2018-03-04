PLANS to take over the enforcement of on-street parking in Monmouthshire could see the local authority spending nearly £400,000 on set-up costs.

Councils across Gwent are expected to take over civil parking enforcement (CPE) from Gwent Police by 2019 after the force announced it would no longer be dedicating staff to the duties.

CPE would allow the council to enforce violations relating to lines and signs, such as vehicles parking on double yellow lines.

To gain such powers, Monmouthshire County Council will have to undergo an extensive review of its existing traffic regulation orders (TRO) and bring them into the new system. This feasibility study will cost the council £90,000.

The council will also have to dedicate £150,000 on the refurbishment of existing lines and signs, and a further £150,000 on support staff and two additional enforcement officers to add to their four-strong team.

Council officers suggest the latter figure will be covered by income from fines.

Monmouthshire are expected to submit their final CPE application to the Welsh Government in November, but a meeting of the strong communities select committee heard that the council will miss Gwent Police’s deadline of December 31.

Speaking at last week’s meeting, Cllr Tony Easson called for the council to instead consider a Gwent-wide approach.

He said: “If we’ve got to spend nearly £400,000 on setting it up, are the other councils going to spend the same? Can we save money by having a common approach by the five authorities?

“There’s a lot at stake here in terms of what you need to spend on infrastructure that hasn’t been touched for many years. Repainting the lines on the roads is going to be a major job.”

Roger Hoggins, the council’s head of infrastructure, said that Monmouthshire would be collaborating with other Gwent authorities but such co-operation could only go so far.

He said: “There’s a couple of facts around it which just can’t be done collaboratively. If it’s going to be a new TRO, it’s a new traffic order for Monmouthshire, not Gwent-wide.”

Mr Hoggins went on to say that the new officers will add flexible coverage across the county.

Cabinet will consider the committee’s scrutiny in the coming weeks.