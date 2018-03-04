A BAND from Blackwood are set to travel to Germany as part of a tour marking the release of their first album.

Formed in late 2016, alternative act Ortario have quickly gained a reputation for their sound, gaining radio airplay in the USA, France, Germany, Japan and Australia.

During that time, Ortario were shortlisted by Indie Live Music of New Jersey, USA, for the best unsigned newcomer award which they went on to win.

Within eight months of the band playing their first show, Ortario have been asked to support Razorlight and Reef at the world famous Donington Park as part of Septemberfest.

As the next step in their musical journey, the band are working on their debut album - set for release on April 2 - and will be going on their first tour.

The album tour - which is all self-booked and promoted - will start on April 5 and see the band travel through the UK and overseas to Germany.

The tour will include a total of 17 shows from April to July with dates ranging from Cardiff, Newport, Swansea and Pontypool to Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol.

Germany dates include shows in Essen on May 4 and May 5 alongside a recently confirmed festival place at Cardiff’s WelshFest which is held July 27-29.

A post on the band’s Facebook adds they are “proud” to release the new record and thanks Tredegar’s Unit 13 Music Studio and The Practice Pad in Aberbargoed for “everything they have done”.

For more, visit officialortario.com/home or search Ortario on Facebook.