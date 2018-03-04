A NUMBER of schools across Gwent have confirmed they will be re-opening on Monday after closing due to the snow.
Heavy snow saw schools across the region close on Thursday and Friday.
But as temperatures rise and snow is cleared many schools have confirmed they will be opening today (Monday).
The following schools in Newport will be open:
Alway Primary
Bassaleg School
Bridge Achievement Centre
Caerleon Comprehensive
Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary
Charles Wiliams Primary
Clytha Primary
Crindau Primary
Eveswell Primary
Fairoak Nursery
Gaer Primary
Glasllwch Primary
High Cross Primary
Jubilee Park Primary
Kimberley Nursery
Langstone Primary
Llanmartin Primary
Llanwern High
Lliswerry High
Lliswerry Primary
Maes Ebbw
Maesglas Primary
Maindee Primary
Malpas Church Primary
Malpas Court Primary
Malpas Park Primary
Marshfield Primary
Millbrook Primary
Milton Primary
Monnow Primary
Mount Pleasant Primary
Newport High
Pentrepoeth Primary
Pillgwenlly Primary
Ringland Primary
Rogerstone Primary
Somerton Primary
St Andrew's Primary
St Davids RC Primary
St Gabriel's RC Primary
St Joseph's RC High School
St Joseph's RC Primary
St Julians Primary
St Julians School
St Mary's RC Primary
St Michael's RC Primary
St Patrick's RC Primary
St Woolos Primary (awaiting confirmation of whether hot dinners will be available)
The John Frost School
Tredegar Park Primary
Ysgol Bryn Derw
Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon
Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd
Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael
Glan Usk Primary is currently the only school in Newport that has confirmed it will close tomorrow (Monday).
In Monmouthshire, all schools are opening as normal today apart from:
*Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary, due to an issue with the heating system
*Mounton House will be open to pupils from 11am
However in Blaenau Gwent, all schools will remain closed today.
In Torfaen, the following schools have confirmed that they are closed on Monday, March 5:
Abersychan School
Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School
Croesyceiliog School
Cwmbran High (taken from social media)
Cwmffrwdoer Primary
George Street Primary School
Garnteg Primary
Griffithstown Primary School
New Inn Primary
Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary
Padre Pio RC Primary
Penygarn Community Primary
Pontnewydd Primary
St Albans RC High School
St Davids RC Primary (due to a fault with the heating)
Victoria Primary
West Monmouth School
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Cwmbran ICC
The Aspire Academy at CCYP
The Pupil Referral Unit
Priory College South Wales
The following schools have confirmed that they are open:
Blenheim Road Community Primary
Coed Eva Primary
Croesyceiliog Primary
Crownbridge School (main site)
Greenmeadow Primary
Henllys Church in Wales Primary
Llantarnam Community Primary School
Llanyravon Primary (taken from social media)
Maendy Primary (taken from social media)
Nant Celyn Primary (Nursery is closed) (Pedestrian access only)
Ponthir Church in Wales Primary (taken from social media)
Woodlands Community Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran
Ysgol Panteg
For schools in Caerphilly, visit http://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/Schools,-term-dates-and-closures/Check-if-your-school-is-closed.aspx
