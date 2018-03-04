A NUMBER of schools across Gwent have confirmed they will be re-opening on Monday after closing due to the snow.

Heavy snow saw schools across the region close on Thursday and Friday.

But as temperatures rise and snow is cleared many schools have confirmed they will be opening today (Monday).

The following schools in Newport will be open:

Alway Primary

Bassaleg School

Bridge Achievement Centre

Caerleon Comprehensive

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary

Charles Wiliams Primary

Clytha Primary

Crindau Primary

Eveswell Primary

Fairoak Nursery

Gaer Primary

Glasllwch Primary

High Cross Primary

Jubilee Park Primary

Kimberley Nursery

Langstone Primary

Llanmartin Primary

Llanwern High

Lliswerry High

Lliswerry Primary

Maes Ebbw

Maesglas Primary

Maindee Primary

Malpas Church Primary

Malpas Court Primary

Malpas Park Primary

Marshfield Primary

Millbrook Primary

Milton Primary

Monnow Primary

Mount Pleasant Primary

Newport High

Pentrepoeth Primary

Pillgwenlly Primary

Ringland Primary

Rogerstone Primary

Somerton Primary

St Andrew's Primary

St Davids RC Primary

St Gabriel's RC Primary

St Joseph's RC High School

St Joseph's RC Primary

St Julians Primary

St Julians School

St Mary's RC Primary

St Michael's RC Primary

St Patrick's RC Primary

St Woolos Primary (awaiting confirmation of whether hot dinners will be available)

The John Frost School

Tredegar Park Primary

Ysgol Bryn Derw

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael

Glan Usk Primary is currently the only school in Newport that has confirmed it will close tomorrow (Monday).

In Monmouthshire, all schools are opening as normal today apart from:

*Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary, due to an issue with the heating system

*Mounton House will be open to pupils from 11am

However in Blaenau Gwent, all schools will remain closed today.

In Torfaen, the following schools have confirmed that they are closed on Monday, March 5:

Abersychan School

Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School

Croesyceiliog School

Cwmbran High (taken from social media)

Cwmffrwdoer Primary

George Street Primary School

Garnteg Primary

Griffithstown Primary School

New Inn Primary

Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary

Padre Pio RC Primary

Penygarn Community Primary

Pontnewydd Primary

St Albans RC High School

St Davids RC Primary (due to a fault with the heating)

Victoria Primary

West Monmouth School

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Cwmbran ICC

The Aspire Academy at CCYP

The Pupil Referral Unit

Priory College South Wales

The following schools have confirmed that they are open:

Blenheim Road Community Primary

Coed Eva Primary

Croesyceiliog Primary

Crownbridge School (main site)

Greenmeadow Primary

Henllys Church in Wales Primary

Llantarnam Community Primary School

Llanyravon Primary (taken from social media)

Maendy Primary (taken from social media)

Nant Celyn Primary (Nursery is closed) (Pedestrian access only)

Ponthir Church in Wales Primary (taken from social media)

Woodlands Community Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran

Ysgol Panteg

For schools in Caerphilly, visit http://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/Schools,-term-dates-and-closures/Check-if-your-school-is-closed.aspx