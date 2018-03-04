A NUMBER of schools across Gwent have confirmed they will be re-opening on Monday after closing due to the snow.
Heavy snow saw schools across the region close on Thursday and Friday.
But as temperatures rise and snow is cleared many schools have confirmed they will be opening tomorrow (Monday).
The following schools in Newport will be open:
Bassaleg School
Bridge Achievement Centre
Caerleon Comprehensive
Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary
Crindau Primary
Gaer Primary
Glasllwch Primary
High Cross Primary
Langstone Primary
Llanwern High
Lliswerry High
Lliswerry Primary
Maes Ebbw
Maindee Primary
Malpas Court Primary
Marshfield Primary
Millbrook Primary
Milton Primary
Mount Pleasant Primary
Newport High
Pentrepoeth Primary
Pillgwenlly Primary
Ringland Primary
Rogerstone Primary
Somerton Primary
St Andrew's Primary
St Davids RC Primary
St Gabriel's RC Primary
St Joseph's RC High School
St Joseph's RC Primary
St Julians Primary
St Julians School
St Mary's RC Primary
St Michael's RC Primary
St Woolos Primary
Tredegar Park Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd
Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael
Glan Usk Primary is currently the only school in Newport that has confirmed it will close tomorrow (Monday).
In Monmouthshire, the schools that have already confirmed closure for Monday, March 5 are:
Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School
The schools that have so far confirmed that they will be opening on Monday, March 5 are:
Archbishop Rowan Williams CIW Primary
Caldicot School
Cantref Primary School
Castle Park Primary School
Chepstow School
Cross Ash Primary School
Deri View Primary School
Dewstow Primary School
Durand Primary School
Gilwern Primary School
Goytre Fawr Primary School
King Henry VIII Comprehensive School
Kymin View Primary School
Llandogo Primary School
Llanfoist Primary School
Magor Church in Wales Primary School
Monmouth Comprehensive School
Mounton House Special School (opening from 11am)
Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School
Overmonnow Primary School
Pembroke Primary School
Raglan VC Primary School
Rogiet Primary School
Shirenewton Primary School
St Marys RC Primary School
The Dell Primary School
Trellech Primary School (from 10.30am)
Undy Primary School
Usk Church in Wales Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni
However in Blaenau Gwent, all schools will remain closed tomorrow.
In Torfaen, the following schools have confirmed that they are closed on Monday, March 5:
Abersychan School
Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School
Croesyceiliog School
Cwmbran High School
Cwmffrwdoer Primary
George Street Primary School
Garnteg Primary
Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary
St Davids RC Primary (due to a fault with the heating)
Victoria Primary
West Monmouth School
Ysgol Bryn Onnen
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Cwmbran ICC
The Aspire Academy at CCYP
The following schools have confirmed that they are open:
Henllys Church in Wales Primary
Nant Celyn Primary (Nursery is closed) (Pedestrian access only)
Woodlands Community Primary School
For schools in Caerphilly, visit http://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/Schools,-term-dates-and-closures/Check-if-your-school-is-closed.aspx
