A NUMBER of schools across Gwent have confirmed they will be re-opening on Monday after closing due to the snow.

Heavy snow saw schools across the region close on Thursday and Friday.

But as temperatures rise and snow is cleared many schools have confirmed they will be opening tomorrow (Monday).

The following schools in Newport will be open:

Bassaleg School

Bridge Achievement Centre

Caerleon Comprehensive

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary

Crindau Primary

Gaer Primary

Glasllwch Primary

High Cross Primary

Langstone Primary

Llanwern High

Lliswerry High

Lliswerry Primary

Maes Ebbw

Maindee Primary

Malpas Court Primary

Marshfield Primary

Millbrook Primary

Milton Primary

Mount Pleasant Primary

Newport High

Pentrepoeth Primary

Pillgwenlly Primary

Ringland Primary

Rogerstone Primary

Somerton Primary

St Andrew's Primary

St Davids RC Primary

St Gabriel's RC Primary

St Joseph's RC High School

St Joseph's RC Primary

St Julians Primary

St Julians School

St Mary's RC Primary

St Michael's RC Primary

St Woolos Primary

Tredegar Park Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael

Glan Usk Primary is currently the only school in Newport that has confirmed it will close tomorrow (Monday).

In Monmouthshire, the schools that have already confirmed closure for Monday, March 5 are:

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School

The schools that have so far confirmed that they will be opening on Monday, March 5 are:

Archbishop Rowan Williams CIW Primary

Caldicot School

Cantref Primary School

Castle Park Primary School

Chepstow School

Cross Ash Primary School

Deri View Primary School

Dewstow Primary School

Durand Primary School

Gilwern Primary School

Goytre Fawr Primary School

King Henry VIII Comprehensive School

Kymin View Primary School

Llandogo Primary School

Llanfoist Primary School

Magor Church in Wales Primary School

Monmouth Comprehensive School

Mounton House Special School (opening from 11am)

Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School

Overmonnow Primary School

Pembroke Primary School

Raglan VC Primary School

Rogiet Primary School

Shirenewton Primary School

St Marys RC Primary School

The Dell Primary School

Trellech Primary School (from 10.30am)

Undy Primary School

Usk Church in Wales Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni

However in Blaenau Gwent, all schools will remain closed tomorrow.

In Torfaen, the following schools have confirmed that they are closed on Monday, March 5:

Abersychan School

Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School

Croesyceiliog School

Cwmbran High School

Cwmffrwdoer Primary

George Street Primary School

Garnteg Primary

Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary

St Davids RC Primary (due to a fault with the heating)

Victoria Primary

West Monmouth School

Ysgol Bryn Onnen

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Cwmbran ICC

The Aspire Academy at CCYP

The following schools have confirmed that they are open:

Henllys Church in Wales Primary

Nant Celyn Primary (Nursery is closed) (Pedestrian access only)

Woodlands Community Primary School

For schools in Caerphilly, visit http://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/Schools,-term-dates-and-closures/Check-if-your-school-is-closed.aspx