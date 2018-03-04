TWO Monmouth choirs joined together for the first time for a magical Choral Evensong at Brecon Cathedral.

A choir of 75 children from Monmouth School Boys’ Prep Grange Choir and Monmouth School for Boys’ Chapel Choir shone in the Mediaeval surroundings.

Family and friends heard the boys sing music by CV Stanford, Will Todd and Robert Ashfield on Tuesday, February 27. Director of music at Monmouth School for Boys, David Lawson, and music teacher at Monmouth School Boys’ Prep, Joe Walton were delighted with the evening.

Mr Lawson said: “It’s a great opportunity for the Monmouth School Boys’ Prep boys to sing music with parts for tenors and bases, which normally they don’t have the opportunity to tackle.”

Monmouth School for Boys’ Chapel Choir has performed in St Paul’s Cathedral, St Peter’s in Rome and at the Mezquite of Cordoba in recent years. Monmouth School Boys’ Prep headteacher Neil Shaw said the snow outside added to the “historic occasion.”