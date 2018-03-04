THE flu outbreak that has brought a seven year ‘high’ in cases in Wales, is continuing to diminish.

But with the number of GP consultations for flu-like symptoms still in the medium intensity range - according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales - people are still being urged to take care.

The most recent data, for the week ending February 25, indicates that there was an average of 31.2 consultations for flu-like symptoms per 100,000 practice population (those registered with a GP).

That rate has decreased through much of February, from a high of almost 80 cases per 100,000, which was just below the 'very high intensity' category on the scale of measurement used by Public Health Wales.

This year's outbreak peaked below that of winter 2010/11, which was in the 'very high intensity' category, but has been the largest since then.

The consultation rate for the week ended February 25 was highest in patients aged 45-64 years, at 56.3 consultations per 100,000.

The overall consultation rate for that week remained comfortably above the highest recorded during last winter however.

And it remains to be seen whether the recent bout of very cold weather will affect the consultation rate, in terms of symptoms, if not actual cases, of flu.

People with flu or flu-like symptoms are urged to help prevent the spread of the virus by staying away from other people if possible, especially if they are very old, very young, pregnant or have a long term health condition.

Those who are eligible for a flu vaccine should contact their GP surgery or community pharmacy as soon as possible.

Public Health Wales is reporting that more people in Wales have had a flu vaccine this year than ever before, with over three quarters of a million in target groups vaccinated so far and 20,000 vaccinated in January alone.

Advice on self-care is available on www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk or from community pharmacists or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 (or 111 in areas where the 111 Wales service is available).

People should only attend A&E or call an ambulance if they need urgent care, for example feeling short of breath, chest pain or coughing up blood, or have other serious symptoms, or deteriorate quickly.

For more on flu, visit www.beatflu.org or find Beat Flu on Twitter and Facebook.