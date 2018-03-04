PLANS by president Trump to introduce a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports to the USA could "seriously undermine" the sector in the UK, it has been warned.

Claiming "trade wars are good", the Mr Trump has also said he plans to introduce a 10 per cent tariff on imports of aluminium, warning American manufacturing was being "decimated".

But national officer for steel with trade union Unison Tony Brady said the tariffs could be "devastating".

And trade association UK Steel has said the proposed measures would be an "extremely blunt" reaction to a complex global problem.

The organisation's head of policy, Richard Warren, said around 15 per cent of the industry's exports were to the US.

"These measures would seriously undermine our ability to compete in this market," he said.

"Equally there is significant apprehension about the indirect impacts of these measures in the form of steel trade diverted away from the US to other markets, such as the UK.

"In short, these measures would cause serious damage to the prospects of many steel producers here."

But the European Commission has said it will act "swiftly, firmly and proportionately" if the tariffs hit European exports.

President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk."

A spokesman from Tata Steel, which runs plants in Llanwern and Caerphilly said: "We do not yet know the detail behind the announcement – that is expected next week.

"However, we welcome the announcement of the European Commission that appropriate and swift measures will be taken to safeguard the interests and jobs in our industry.

"The EU must not allow the moderate recovery in our industry over the last year to be destroyed by the EU's most important political ally."

Exports to the USA represent around 10 per cent of sales by Tata's European division.

Mr Brady said his union's members had already been hit by cheap Chinese steel.

"Any tariffs imposed on UK steel by president Trump on a scale that is being mooted would be misguided and deprive US manufacturers of some of the most specialist steel in the world," he said.

"The dumping of cheap Chinese steel into the UK took our world-class British steel industry to the precipice because of the government's inaction.

"Government ministers and Theresa May must back Britain's steelworkers and manufacturing communities by securing assurances from president Trump that they will not be caught up in a global tariff war between the US and countries such as China."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "We are engaging with the US on what this announcement means in practice. We are particularly concerned by any measures which would impact the UK steel and aluminium industries.

"Over-capacity remains a significant global issue and we believe multi-lateral action is the only way to resolve it in all parties' interests."