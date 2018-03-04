A DAUGHTER who lost her father to cancer has raised more than £1,600 for the hospice that cared for him in her fundraising journey for the Newport Marathon.

Charlotte Ralph, of Abertillery, started running with her dad Andrew Ralph after leaving university and joined the Lliswerry Runners alongside him.

Over the years, the 24-year-old became a keen runner and was always spurred on by her dad who “would be at every single race” and “always the best supporter,” she said.

This year, Miss Ralph will take part in her first marathon in his memory raising funds for the Hospice of the Valleys who supported her dad in the final stages of his illness.

“At first I was always behind him and he would always run with me and never leave me behind,” she said.

“Then I got faster and he would always say that ‘I had age on my side', unfortunately, when he got ill he had to give up running which he hated.”

The civil service worker, aged 55, had been a member of the Lliswerry Runners for around seven years and took part in several half and full marathons.

A JustGiving page, set up for the marathon fundraiser, has now hit £1,670 alongside attracting touching tributes from friends.

Chris Williams, posting on the page, described him as an “amazingly inspirational man” while Paul Randall remembered him as a “top man and good friend”.

Miss Ralph added she chose the Hospice of the Valleys because of the “great support network” they provided for the family during her dad's cancer battle.

“They would also be in high spirits and would just make you feel that slightly bit better at such a horrible time,” she said.

“After my father passed away they called to see how we were and were just amazing. As I had never done a marathon before I knew it would be something that I could do to raise money for them.

“Everyone has been very supportive and I’m still receiving donations daily.”

Miss Ralph also gave special thanks to the Lliswerry 8 Cake Sale who helped in her fundraising for the Newport Marathon, due to take place on April 29.

To support Charlotte, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-ralph3