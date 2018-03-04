A PAIR of "substantial" industrial buildings which were built at the former Carcraft showroom site in Newport without planning permission must be demolished, a government inspector has ruled.

Newport City Council granted Starburst Ltd planning permission for two large units at the site of the former showroom in Langland Way in September 2016.

But, following concerns the buildings had been build larger and closer to the site's boundary than set out in the planning permission, the council served an enforcement notice on the company the following February, requiring them to demolish the units.

Although Starbust lodged an appeal, this has now been dismissed by a planning inspector.

A council report said the buildings were "unacceptably harmful to the street scene and the character of the area".

"The appeal unit is of utilitarian design and of a substantial scale, and projects considerably further forwards than other buildings of its size in the area," it said. "Two other buildings are sited close to the road further along Langland Way, but these are not of the same scale and prominence."

It added: "Characteristic of this part of Langland Way is its openness and spaciousness. Travellers along the road get this impression due to the large industrial buildings generally being set well back from the road, this being an attractive characteristic.

"Its importance is also increased by the fact that Langland Way is also the main arterial route in and out of the International Sports Village.

"The inspector considered that this is an important aspect to consider as visitors to the International Sports Village should have a positive experience, and the openness of this part of the industrial estate contributes towards that."

But, the report said, inspector Clive Nield had not agreed the units had an "overbearing or dominant visual impact" on other nearby buildings.

Although Starburst had offered to partially demolish the units, the report said Mr Nield felt this would not mitigate the harm.

"The remaining unit would still extend significantly towards the road, occupying a prominent and harmful position," it said.

Carcraft went bust in April 2015.

View the report at tinyurl.com/y9j2phb4