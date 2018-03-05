HUNDREDS of contacts about child welfare concern over parents drinking to excess or taking drugs were reported to the NSPCC in Wales last year, new data reveals.

The children's charity received 469 calls in 2016/17 from Wales which were deemed serious enough to be referred on to councils or the police, with a further 44 contacts given advice.

The statistics form part of UK wide data which saw the charity receive 10,207 calls and emails about child safety worries linked to substance misuse - a 30 per cent increase on 2015/16.

The majority of contacts to the NSPCC Helpline about substance misuse are from members of the public worried that a parent is drinking too much alcohol which in turn is affecting their ability to provide a safe and supportive environment for their children.

In many of these cases, other concerns such as neglect and physical and emotional abuse against the child, parental domestic abuse and parental mental health issues are also raised.

Head of helplines at the NSPCC, John Cameron, said: “Every child should be able to grow up in a home where they feel safe and supported.

"The sad fact is that many young people are being deprived of this simple right due to one or both of their parents abusing drink and drugs.

“It is vitally important for the wellbeing of the whole family that adults who are misusing any substance seek help from effective programmes.

"In doing so they will gain a better understanding of themselves and what they need to do to give their child the best start in life.”

The NSPCC’s Helpline is available on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk