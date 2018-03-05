CARWYN Jones and Theresa May held talks on Friday following the prime minister's speech outlining the UK's negotiating position with Europe ahead of Brexit.

The phone call came after Mrs May's speech on Friday afternoon, in which she said any arrangement with the EU must allow fair and open competition, establish an independent arbitration mechanism to resolve disputes, and facilitate an ongoing dialogue with Europe, while developing new arrangements around data protection and maintaining links between people.

She also reiterated that the UK will leave the single market and the customs union, as well as the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and said work was being carried out to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

Speaking after the talks, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Referring to her speech today, the prime minister said it was her aim to set out the vision for an ambitious economic partnership between the UK and EU.

"Alongside the five foundations that would underpin the future partnership, she said we would seek customs arrangements that would lead to as frictionless trade as possible with our European neighbours, as well as ensure no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"The prime minister went on to say that, as she had set out in her speech, the new agreement we reach should protect the jobs and security of the British people and strengthen the union of nations in the UK.

"She also referred to the importance of continuing to work with our European partners to provide certainty for businesses across the UK and the EU."

He added the two would discuss the issue again at a cross-governmental meeting on Wednesday, March 14.

Speaking after Mrs May's speech, Mr Jones welcomed her admission that the UK Government will have to "face up to some hard facts and realise compromise will be needed" in negotiations with Europe.

But he said the prime minister had "failed to put forward any evidence or economic justification for leaving the customs union.

"We all want frictionless trade, our economy depends on this, but the promise of new trade deals will simply not replace the benefits of customs union membership and full access to the single market," he said.

“The referendum was a vote to leave the EU, not to lose jobs and make us poorer."

He added: "Pragmatism, evidence and common sense needs to prevail to protect jobs and deliver a successful Brexit.”