THE Torfaen MP has called on constituents and those further afield to show their support for a national charity cancer by wearing a daffodil pin this March.

Nick Thomas-Symonds will be supporting Marie Curie, who launched their Great Daffodil Appeal fundraising campaign, earlier this month.

The charity, who provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness, will be selling the flowery pins through volunteers and shops.

The politician expressed his backing for the appeal following his own personal experience with cancer.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “It is a pleasure to be able to support Marie Curie with the launch of their annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

“The work of Marie Curie and its staff is invaluable to those who are suffering with a terminal illness.

“I know from my own experience of losing my mother to cancer that care for those at the end of life is incredibly important.

“I would encourage all those who are able to support this campaign by wearing their daffodil with pride as I do."

The MP added that following reports of potential job losses at the referral centre in Mamhilad last year, he had spoken with the charity's chief executive on the matter.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “I have met the chief executive regarding the uncertainty facing staff at the Marie Curie Referral Centre at Mamhilad Park Estate locally and will continue to ensure the voice of local people is heard in this matter.”

The MP joined Cold Feet actress and author Fay Ripley, a long-time supporter of the charity, at a parliamentary event for the campaign launch, along with nurses Victoria Shodeko and Victoria Oluwalogbon.

Ms Ripley said: “I’m delighted to be here with Nick to help launch Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness, so it’s absolutely crucial that families have the care and support they need at such a difficult time.

“I hope that as many people as possible wear a daffodil this March and understand that in doing so, they are making a huge difference for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.”

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025.

Alternatively text DAFF to 70099 to donate £5.