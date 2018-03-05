A RUGBY community paid tribute to a former coach by clearing snow from roads to make way for his funeral procession.

Popular coach Wynford Landry, of New Inn, Pontypool, died on February 5 aged 75 after battling a grade four brain tumour.

The coach, who was originally from Pontardawe, helped coach thousands of young players during his time at Crosskeys Youth, Croesyceiliog Youth, Gwent Youth and Pontypool Schools.

Mr Landry’s funeral was due to take place at Gwent Crematorium last Friday but there were concerns the funeral might not go ahead due to severe weather, with several roads impassable.

After a family appeal on social media, around 50 people including former players turned out to dig snow and clear roads so the funeral could go ahead.

As a sign of respect, the large group worked from 8am clearing roads from Poplar Avenue to the Gwent Crematorium with shovels and a digger.

Son Chris Landry described his dad as a “big part of people’s upbringing” and that without the community help, the funeral procession would not have been able to get through.

"My dad was all for the community and has been coaching for the last 40 years," he said.

"It was good to see the people come out to give us a hand. It was a huge gesture.

“As stressful as it was for the family, it was a proud moment to see people give a helping hand.”

In another act of tribute to Mr Landry, a minute’s silence was held in a game between Pontypool Schools under 11s team against Rhondda Schools last Wednesday.