NEWPORT-born Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has said he would "absolutely" take a pay cut if it meant being paid the same as a female actress.

The Frost/Nixon star was speaking at a gender equality march in Westminster on Sunday.

The 49-year-old said equal rights were "incredibly important to me" at the March4Women rally organised by Care International, marking 100 years since some women got the vote and ahead of International Women's Day.

Asked if he would take less money for a role if it meant equal pay between him and a female co-star, he said: "I think it's absolutely imperative that no matter what the industry, no matter what the profession, that people should be paid the same for doing the same work. That's just a given.

"We're not going to change anything unless that happens, so absolutely."

Asked about the popularity of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, The Queen and Frost/Nixon actor said: "There's clearly a moment happening, but it's a moment in a series of moments over history.

"And we have to make sure that this doesn't just remain a moment. And that everyone, men and women, both make sure that this goes on into the future to make permanent change."

He added: "We have look at what the systemic challenges are. Not just if there are individual monsters who have done terrible things.

"We have to each of us look at what our own individual responsibility is.

"I have to look at how I've contributed to the challenges for women in society at the moment and do what I can to change that."

Wearing sashes with the suffragettes' famous slogan Deeds Not Words, hundreds of supporters held aloft banners reading Bloody Difficult Woman, Courage Is A Muscle and Men Of Quality Do Not Fear Equality before setting off on the historic route to Trafalgar Square.