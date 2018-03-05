RESIDENTS have seen their water supplies affected as the region recovers from heavy snow.

Welsh Water said there are currently 4,500 customers across Wales whose supplies have been hit, including in Blaenau Gwent,

A spokesman said: “The extreme weather conditions over the past few days have presented us with unprecedented challenges which have impacted on water supplies to some of our customers.

"We apologise for this and have teams working around the clock to restore supplies as soon as possible.

"We have been prioritising vulnerable customers in the areas affected and organising bottled water stations to help our customers.

“The supply problems have been caused by burst water mains and higher than usual demand for water which has placed additional pressures on our network. Over the past 24 hours, we have put more water into the network than during the peak period last summer.

“We are mobilising additional staff to help protect supplies by finding and fixing over 200 leaks a day – more than three times the usual amount. We are also asking customers to help protect water supplies by not leaving taps – internal or external – running and reporting any leaks or bursts out on roads and highways directly to the company. They should also check any premises and outbuildings for any leaks.

“We would again like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for continuing to bear with us.”