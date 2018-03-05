A HOSPICE, schools and businesses have been left counting the cost after the extreme weather caused water pipes to burst and boilers to stop working.

The Hospice of the Valleys head office in Ebbw Vale has been forced to close today due to flooding.

CEO Grant Usmar said: "We have been fortunate that our colleagues at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan have given us some office to use as a base today.

"Our clinical staff are supporting patients as normal and are out visiting patients or advising them over the phone. As a precaution we have cancelled our Day Centre tomorrow and have rearranged outpatient appointment. All patients will be contacted directly.

"We are making every effort to resume activities as normal for tomorrow and we will of course keep everyone updated."

Training in Mind offices in Blaenafon has also sufferd flooding from the burst pipes and have have to move offices and their mental health first aid training sessions.

A number of schools have been affected by burst water pipe and are forced to close today. Penygarn Community Primary School in Pontypool is closed and boiler issues have meant that New Inn Primary School is also shut.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “The extreme weather conditions over the past few days have presented us with unprecedented challenges which have impacted on water supplies to some of our customers. We apologise for this and have teams working around the clock to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“We currently have 4,500 customers whose water supply has been currently affected. These communities include Abertillery (Blaenau Gwent)... In these areas, we have been prioritising vulnerable customers and organising bottled water stations to help our customers.

“The supply problems have been caused by burst water mains and higher than usual demand for water which has placed additional pressures on our network. Over the past 24 hours, we have put more water into the network than during the peak period last summer.

“We are mobilising additional staff to help protect supplies by finding and fixing over 200 leaks a day – more than three times the usual amount. We are also asking customers to help protect water supplies by not leaving taps – internal or external – running and reporting any leaks or bursts out on roads and highways directly to the company. They should also check any premises and outbuildings for any leaks.

“We would again like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for continuing to bear with us.”

According to data by NFU Mutual, the average insurance claim for burst pipes and subsequent water leaks is £5,000.

“People need to act now before the freeze to help avoid or minimise the damage this could cause,” said Jon Cawley, Head of Claims at NFU Mutual. “A sustained spell of freezing temperatures will affect many buildings that have so far made it through the winter unscathed and it could catch people unawares.

“The costs of drying out the house and replacing damaged fixtures and fittings can be met by home and contents insurance. But that doesn’t compensate for the loss of treasured possessions, or the heartache of drying out a water soaked home in the middle of winter and seeing furniture and photographs consigned to the skip.”

They issued issued the following advice:

Locate your stopcock

This will normally be located below your kitchen sink, or wherever the water supply enters your property. Make sure you can access it and close it easily.

Lag above pipes in your loft

Well insulated loft spaces will get very cold in winter and so it’s important you give your water pipes extra lagging to help prevent them freezing and bursting.

Keep the central heating on

Keeping the thermostat at a normal setting overnight or while your home is unoccupied will help to keep the building temperature above freezing.

Check your plumbing

Checking your pipes for signs of freezing or bursts such as leaking or dripping joints, will help you to react to a possible problem or nip it in the bud. Asking tenants to do the same will help to protect rental properties too."