A CHANCE to help shape the future of Blaenavon will be presented to its residents in a consultation on the town council’s inaugural business plan.

The plan, drawn up by Kevin Warren, the council’s clerk, sets out proposals for the council’s contributions to the community until the local government elections in 2021.

It lists the events and projects the council intends to participate in, but also appeals for residents to come forward with suggestions for what could be included.

“The plan provides a summary of the aspirations of the town council for the next four years,” said Cllr Phyllis Roberts, the mayor of Blaenavon.

“It will determine how we plan and achieve these objectives with review and input from local organisations and key partners.

“We hope it will enable residents to understand the council’s aims, policies and governance arrangements and help inform what might be expected from us during that period.”

The plan highlights which provisions are the responsibility of Torfaen council, such as education and social services, but also how Blaenavon Town Council is influential in promoting the town and its community.

“Our business plan should also give residents the confidence their town is being supported in an efficient, forward thinking and effective way,” Cllr Roberts added.

“However, our work isn’t limited by the aspirations and objectives of the plan and we’re always ready to consider new projects, take on new challenges and listen to residents’ ideas.”

As one of the scheme’s key partners, the town council will commit £30,000 for the next three years to the Blaenavon Townscape Heritage Project.

It is working alongside the local authority and Cadw to help secure National Lottery funding from the Heritage Lottery fund for developing Blaenavon’s infrastructure and economic sustainability.

Last year, the council spent £60,000 on delivering events and projects including World Heritage Day, the remembrance parade, the purchase of defibrillators, town floral displays and improvements to the Workmen’s Hall.

The council is inviting the local community to comment on the plan, which is available on view the town council website blaenavontowncouncil.co.uk, and Facebook page facebook.com/BlaenavonTC/.

Paper copies are available to view in the Blaenavon Town Council offices at 101 High Street, the library, post office and World Heritage Centre.

Emailed copies of the plan and consultation can be obtained from Kevin Warren, the council’s clerk, on 01495 790643, email blaenavontc@btconnect.com.