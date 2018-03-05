A THEATRE company has been left fearing for its future after snow put an end to its annual show after just one night - costing the society thousands of pounds.

Brynmawr Musical Theatre Company (BMTC) has launched a fundraising appeal as it aims to bounce back following the cancellation of the Disco Inferno musical last week.

The show, planned for Wednesday to Saturday at the Beaufort Theatre in Ebbw Vale, cost around £10,000 to produce.

But the amateur musical theatre group has been unable to recoup the costs, leaving its future in jeopardy in its 60th anniversary year.

Despite the show going ahead on Wednesday, only around 30 theatre-goers were able to attend in the 300-capacity venue.

Keara Law, producer at the theatre, said the group “will go under” if enough money is not raised.

Writing on the society’s JustGiving page, she said: “People often don’t realise a show can cost an amateur society upwards of £10,000 to produce when you’ve paid for the performance rights, theatre hire, set, costumes, band, lighting and sound etc.

“Society members pay lots of money themselves through membership fees and weekly raffles, all for the love of performing and bringing affordable theatre to the local community.

“Our cast are devastated at not being able to perform all four planned shows, and at the prospect of not performing with BMTC again if the society can’t recoup some of its losses.”

Since the appeal was launched at the weekend, a total of £1,415 has been raised with 57 people donating as of yesterday.

Several people who had planned to see the musical have also donated the cost of their ticket to the theatre group.

The fundraising appeal is aiming to raise an initial figure of £3,000 to cover basic costs. Mrs Law wishes to thank everyone who has donated and left messages of support.

The group, which has around 35 members, has been rehearsing for the show for three days a week since September.

Mrs Law added: "So much time, energy and hard work has gone in to making this amazing show and the 30 lovely people who braved the cold to watch our opening night on Wednesday, danced and sang along throughout and left great reviews.

"But with a capacity of over 300 in the theatre, the performance cost us dearly in finances."

The group is hoping to re-arrange the show for a later date if the fundraising appeal is successful.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brynmawrmtc.