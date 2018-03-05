RUNNERS who missed out on ABP Newport Wales Marathon place can still take part and raise money for a Gwent charity.

Friars Walk and the Sparkle Appeal have five spaces left, as well as 25 spaces in the 10K, up for grabs.

Runners will be kitted out in Sparkle Appeal and Friars Walk branded t-shirts and will get their space in their chosen race for free.

All that is asked is that fundraising is carried out in aid of the Sparkle Appeal, a charity that supports the Serennu Children’s Centre in Newport.

The Serennu Children’s Centre provides access to a number of vital services including doctors, psychologists, social workers and nurses.

Around 300 children visit the centre each week, meaning the Sparkle Appeal needs to raise £500,000 every year to fund these crucial services.

Friars Walk is a sponsor of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, which takes place on April 29.

To be in with a chance of taking one of the Friars Walk spots in either the ABP Newport Wales Marathon or 10K, email Hannah.Grist@friarswalk.co.uk by Friday 9 March.

She will then be in touch with the successful applicants.