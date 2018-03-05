THE rescheduled date of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has been announced

The popular half marathon will start at 9am on Sunday, March 18.

The 13.1 mile race through the city was due to take place on Sunday, March 4, but had been postponed due to the snow and safety concerns.

St David's Hospice Care's chief executive Emma Saysell said: "The half marathon is our biggest fundraising event and we were devastated when we had to cancel.

"It was the right decision, the safety of the public and volunteers is paramount."

The hospice is the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care. They now care for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost of more than £7.5 million.

Ms Saysell added: "The funds are so vital to us so we hope people will be able to take part on the new date.

"We have reopened registration for the half marathon and people can come register online or call into us at Blackett Avenue in Newport.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Newport City Council have beens so supportive and helpful and we want to thank them for their support."

The hospice are asking people to spread the word about the new date and hope that runners will support the event.

"We are really keen that everyone knows the new date," Ms Saysell said. "We want people to also know about the road closures and hope we can get the message out there by word of mouth.

"We are desperate for volunteers to help us on the day. Some people who volunteered can't make the new date so if anyone can help we would be very grateful."

Find out more at cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com or call 01633 851051.