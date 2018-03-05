A MAN left with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Chepstow has undergone “32 hours of operations”, according to his father.

Anthony Conibeer’s son John remains in an induced coma at Morriston Hospital following the incident on February 17.

The 32-year-old was struck on the A48 near Pwllmeyric after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall.

“He’s going to have a scan to find out if he has any other injuries but he’s had 32 hours of operations now,” said Mr Conibeer.

“He’s still in a coma and we’re still none the wiser about what happened.”

Mr Conibeer has also taken to Facebook to share the family's plight, writing: "Every time he goes under the knife, the stress factor goes through the roof. You don't sleep, you wake up in the night."

Gwent Police believe a nearside light and front bumper recovered from the scene came from the van which failed to stop after hitting Mr Conibeer.

The force are still appealing for the driver of a red car, believed to be a Nissan Note, to get in touch along with any witnesses.

A spokeswoman said: “If you travelled past the accident, or if anyone has seen a vehicle with damage consistent with the crash, please call 101 quoting log 44 17/02/18.”