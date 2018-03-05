DAUGHTERS from across the region have entered our Mother’s Day competition to find Gwent’s Best Mum.

Entries in our search for inspirational mums will now be considered by a panel of judges, including the South Wales Argus' editor Nicole Garnon, and announced in Saturday's edition.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud. They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.

Last year’s competition was won by Nahella Hard from Newport.

The mum of two was nominated by her teenage daughter Reagan Hard, who said they had endured some extremely difficult times as a family, but together they have pulled through.

When Mrs Hard found out she had won she said: “I’m over the moon, I can’t believe it.

“To appreciate me even though everything she has gone and is going through is amazing.

"I’m extremely proud of Reagan, I’m so very lucky.”