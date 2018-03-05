THE NHS in Gwent is returning to normal, though problems have persisted with access to services in north Gwent, and hospitals face backlogs after routine operations had to be postponed.

The Hospice of the Valleys head office in Ebbw Vale was forced to close yesterday due to flooding.

"We have been fortunate that our colleagues at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan (in Ebbw Vale) have given us some office space to use as a base," said chief executive Grant Usmar.

"Our clinical staff are supporting patients as normal and are out visiting patients or advising them over the phone.

"As a precaution we have cancelled our day centre today and have rearranged outpatient appointments. All patients will be contacted directly.

"We are making every effort to resume activities as normal, and we will of course keep everyone updated."

The Training in Mind offices in Blaenavon also suffered flooding from burst pipes, with staff and mental health first aid training sessions relocated.

A number of schools also had to close yesterday due to burst water pipes.

Penygarn community primary school in Pontypool closed, and boiler issues meant New Inn primary school also had to close.

Water supplies have also been disrupted, with 4,500 households in Gwent affected at one stage yesterday.

"The extreme weather conditions over the past few days have presented us with unprecedented challenges which have impacted on water supplies to some of our customers," said a Dwr Cymru spokesman.

"We apologise for this and have teams working around the clock to restore supplies as soon as possible.

"We have been prioritising vulnerable customers and organising bottled water stations to help our customers.

“The supply problems have been caused by burst water mains and higher than usual demand for water, which has placed additional pressures on our network.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have put more water into the network than during the peak period last summer.

“We are mobilising additional staff to help protect supplies by finding and fixing over 200 leaks a day - more than three times the usual amount.

"We are also asking customers to help protect water supplies by not leaving taps - internal or external - running, and reporting any leaks or bursts out on roads and highways directly to the company.

"They should also check any premises and outbuildings for any leaks.

“We would again like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for continuing to bear with us.”

Stephen Denning, director at Fox Group Moving and Storage in Cwmbran said: “We managed to service what we could do, and we managed to carry out some removals where access was OK.

“Solicitors in one or two cases put it off because people couldn't move out.”

“As for our own staff, in the office and admin department, getting into work was an issue, so that left us thin on the ground.

“The self-storage side of the business was affected because people couldn’t access us, but we tried to remain open as much as we could. “

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board set up an adverse weather co-ordination hub at the Royal Gwent Hospital, from where key services have been run during the past few days, though this has now been closed.

Non-urgent surgery was cancelled at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals yesterday after an extremely high intake of emergency patients overnight, though outpatient and minor injuries services in the area's hospitals have returned to normal.

Health board chief executive Judith Paget praised staff for their "awesome amount of work, effort and selflessness".

"Every one of our staff is a vital cog in the wheel that ensures our patients are put first and that they receive the highest standards of care," she said.

"Our staff rose to the challenge and made sure we continued to deliver safe and effective care."