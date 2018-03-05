NATIONAL Grid has started work on a £50 million refurbishment of pylons and overhead lines to keep power flowing in south Wales for decades to come.

The line of pylons, starting in Herefordshire and ending in Rhondda Cynon Taf, was built in the 1960s and borders the northern part of Gwent.

A spokeswoman for National Grid said the wires, along with other equipment, are approaching the end of their working life and need replacing.

She said: "Engineers will inspect the condition of 240 pylons along the 75km route and replace equipment as necessary to hold the wires in place. National Grid won’t be installing any additional pylons."

Simon Chandler, National Grid project manager, said their job is to ensure electricity keeps flowing to where it’s needed.

He added: "We need to make sure the country’s energy infrastructure is ready and able to meet the demands of the future.Most of our work will take place between 7am and 7pm, with some work on weekends to get the job done as quickly as possible."

To find out more, visit nationalgrid.com/cilfynydd

Alternatively, contact the National Grid’s community relations team at 0800 073 1047.