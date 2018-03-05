A COMMUNITY group which is dedicated to “cleaning up” an area of Newport is celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Pride in Pill was set up four years ago today by current chairman Paul Murphy and Margaret Morgan.

Its founders said that the group’s sole aim is to “keep Pillgwenlly clean” by arranging regular litter picks.

Mr Murphy, who lives in Ocean Court, Pill said: “Margaret and I were out talking to people four years ago today.

“We saw there was a lot of rubbish in Pill. And that is when we decided to set up the group to help this area.”

He added: “On our litter picks we have collected lots of things, including needles, sofas, food and drink bottles.

“We also have more than 30 volunteers. That is great.”

People are invited to attend the group’s celebratory party to mark its anniversary at the Pillgwenlly Millennium Centre on April 25 from 10am.