NEWPORT City Council is bidding to bag a cash boost from a Tesco initiative to help the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre run a summer project.

A spokeswoman for the council said grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 will be up for grabs. The money will come from the 5p carrier bag sales in Tesco stores.

She said: “Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive a cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.”

The spokeswoman added the green services team at Newport City Council is one of the groups on the shortlist for the project GoWild@FourteenLocks - which will offer free weekly forest school and bushcraft sessions for youngsters as well as a nature themed family fun day at the centre during the summer holidays.

Fourteen Locks Canal Centre manager Kate Wickens said: “This summer programme of activities at Fourteen Locks is a fantastic opportunity for all ages to get to know the natural world a bit better.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores through March and April and customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.