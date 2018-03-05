GWENT Police are still appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Jason Thomas, from Rhymney, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Jason Thomas is wanted for breach of court order, failing to comply with the requirements of a post-custodial supervision order

"Due to the fact that Jason Thomas, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information relating to the whereabouts Jason Thomas please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log: 1800045960"