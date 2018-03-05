A CAMPAIGN by the steel industry calling for action to be taken to protect the UK sector from new tariffs proposed by president Trump has been backed by a pair of Newport politicians.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden and her Assembly counterpart John Griffiths have both thrown their support behind a joint letter by representatives of the steel industry and trade union Community urging for measures to be put in place to protect against the proposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imported to the USA.

Claiming "trade wars are good", Mr Trump has also said he plans to introduce a 10 per cent tariff on imports of aluminium, warning American manufacturing was being "decimated".

Ms Morden said: "I fully support Community’s campaign against these tariffs given the steel jobs we have locally.

“While we still do not have the full details on the president's measures, the steel sector and Community are rightly calling on the international trade secretary (Liam Fox) to use the UK Government's influence to intervene given that 15 per cent of UK steel is exported to the US.

“Along with the steel group of MPs I'll be raising this with ministers and working with the local steel industry and unions to ensure their voices are represented."

And Mr Griffiths said: "I strongly support the action already taken by the UK steel industries and Community who are seeking rapid action from the international trade secretary.

“I will write to the first minister, Carwyn Jones, and Ken Skates, the cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, to ask them to set out the Welsh Government’s concern over the impact these changes may have not only in Wales but the UK as a whole."

Downing Street has said the government is "engaging" with the US to determine the likely impact of the tariffs.

And the European Commission has said it will act "swiftly, firmly and proportionately" if the tariffs hit European exports.

A spokesman from Tata Steel, which runs plants in Llanwern and Caerphilly said: "We welcome the announcement of the European Commission that appropriate and swift measures will be taken to safeguard the interests and jobs in our industry.

"The EU must not allow the moderate recovery in our industry over the last year to be destroyed by the EU's most important political ally."

Exports to the USA represent around 10 per cent of sales by Tata's European division.