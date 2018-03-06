PLANS for a major solar farm along the Gwent Levels which could power more than 15,000 homes a year have been lodged.

An application submitted by the Gwent Farmers Community Solar Scheme seeks to build up to 245,000 panels on 345 acres of land south of the former Llanwern Steelworks.

Over the course of its proposed 30-year lifespan, the farm would generate up to 50 megawatts of electricity and save more than 21,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum.

Planners from estate agents Savills say the scheme has the potential to power a 428 hectare (1,057 acre) housing development - larger than the 4,000-home Glyn Llyn development.

A report reads: “The whole of the former Llanwern steelworks site covers an area of 415 hectares, demonstrating the sheer capacity of the proposed scheme to provide a substantial amount of renewable energy.”

Due the size of the proposals, the application has been put forward to the Welsh Government as a development of national significance.

Rows of panels would be built on six parcels of land between Goldcliff and Whitson, with the nine land landowners behind the scheme hoping it will secure their farms for “future generations”.

Additional infrastructure includes up to 200 battery storage container units, underground cabling, security fencing and CCTV.

Savills argue that the solar farms will blend in with the Levels landscape as the panels are lower than the height of hedges.

The land on which they will be fixed would also still be used as grazing land for sheep, but farmers say the land is of “poor agricultural value”.

The site could return to its original use after 30 years, leaving a “positive” legacy of landscape management for the area.

But the plans have been subject to criticism in the past, with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) saying last May: “The UK must switch to greater use of renewable energy as we look to meet our climate change targets for reducing greenhouse gas emission.

“However, this must be in harmony with nature to avoid damaging the very things we are trying to save."

Those wishing to comment on the application have until Monday April 9 to do so.

To make a submission to the planning inspectorate, send your response to Isabel Nethell, Head of Service, The Planning Inspectorate, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ.

Alternatively call 0303 444 5946 or email dns.wales@pins.gsi.gov.uk.