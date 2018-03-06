A SURVEY of cyclists in Wales has found sixty per cent of those who regularly use a bike do not feel safe on the roads.

The study was carried out as part of an inquiry by the Welsh Assembly's Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee into how well rules requiring councils to provide and improve cycle routes, which came into force in 2014, were being implemented.

But, of the 2,506 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent said their regular journeys were not safe.

The results also showed 63 per cent of regular cyclists and 56 per cent of those who use a bike less often felt the number of cycle routes available to them was either poor or very poor. And 74 per cent who do not ride regularly but said they would like to rated the safety of routes as poor or very poor.

Committee chairman Russell George said: “I was surprised that six out of ten people who cycle regularly said they felt unsafe when travelling.

"We will be raising these points with witnesses including Welsh Government ministers over the coming weeks.”

Of the 549 young people who responded to the survey, 63 per cent said they never cycle to school.